Na dijeti ste, ali ne gubite kile? Ove fotografije 'nacrtat' će vam zašto je to tako, a otkrivaju i najčešće krivce za debljanje

Same calories BUT 9x the volume on the left! 🙀 Follow my girl @justget.fit for more info like this and plenty of meal prep ideas ❤️ Info on this post below: . Calorie dense foods (like nuts + dried fruits) can be a convenient way to snack when you're on the go, but, in my experience they can be easy to overeat. They also don't contain nearly as much protein as people think. The nuts + dried fruit on the right are from a single serving snack pack I bought at the grocery store. The pack contained almonds, macadamian nuts, Brazil nuts and dried fruit (although it's hard to see in the picture) The package the nuts + fruits stated: 517 calories: 43C/34F/10P . 90% of the time I prefer more volume because, it helps with satiety, reduces feelings of deprivation and leads to higher success rates and compliance when trying to stick with reduced calories. #justgetfitcarbs . My meal on the left includes: 1 whole egg, 1 egg white, 1 bell pepper, 2 laughing cow cheese wedges, 3 small slices of bread, 2 Tbsp. humus + 90 grams avocado. 520: 43C/26F/28P . The point of this isn't to scare you into avoiding nuts. It's just good to keep in mind: the serving size and type of nuts and dried fruit you consume. Just like volume eating isn't for everyone, big handfuls of nuts aren't for everyone so do you, boo. ♥ . . . . . . . . #volumeeating #calories #portioncontrol #eatright #fuelyourbody #healthyrecipe #flexiblediet #fbf @JustGet.Fit #weightlossfood #fillingandhealthy#weightwatchers #eeeeats #cleaneating #youarewhatyoueat #caloriecounting #healthyfood #weightloss #flexibledieting #eatwelllivewell #iifym #weightlossmotivation #vegetarian #nutrition #vegetarianrecipes #mealprep #mealprepmonday #caloriecounting #fitfood #healthyfats

