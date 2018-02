Male promjene za velike rezultate: ostavite se ove tri stvari i kilogrami će ići 'dolje', a njene fotografije to dokazuju

#facetofacefriday -312lbs 👇 in two years naturally. I was beautiful & happy in both pictures, but healthier and even happier on the right. I knew if I didnt take control of my weight then it would take control of me. At 25 years old, 485lbs, and a BMI of 78 - I was fedup. All the daily struggles of obesity added up and I had hit my rock bottom. I was sick of my own excuses and knew it was up to me to change my life. Don't wait to hit rock bottom like I did. Decide you are going to be a victor not a victim any longer & fight back. Start today! --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Get paid to get lean in 2018! Fedup & ready to start 2018 fighting back for your health? Next dietbet starts 2/7/18! I joined my first dietbet in January 2016 when I started my journey & it helped me change my life! Time to change yours too & make those resolutions stick! Lose weight, share tips/recipes, giveaways including fedup tees, & get paid! Link in bio or dietbet.com/fatgirlfedup #goals #motivation #fit #fitfam #obesetobeast #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fattofit #swolemate #dietbet #diet #plussize #fitspo #countingcalories #motivation #fitness #gym #anytimefitness #fitspo #losingweight #weightlosstransformation #transform #gymlife #fitnessmotivation #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #extremeweightloss

