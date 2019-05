Brutalno štetan sastojak koji se nalazi u pola proizvoda koje vidite u supermarketu: evo zašto ga neki nazivaju 'smrtonosnim' i što upotreba čini našem zdravlju

😔 #Repost @wwf_uk with @get_repost ・・・ “Every-year millions of hectares of pristine tropical rainforest are lost for the production of beef, soy, timber and palm oil. These magnificent forests store huge amounts of carbon and are home to some of our planet’s greatest wildlife. Their protection is critical to stop runaway climate change and halt the sixth mass extinction.” @Jackharries . #FigtForYourWorld #PalmOil #Environment #WWF

A post shared by Working For Wildlife (@workingforwildlife) on May 11, 2019 at 6:23am PDT